Slash to Begin Working on New Solo Album Next Week

According to Slash -- or at least according to his Facebook page -- the guitarist will begin working on a new solo album next week.

The Velvet Revolver and ex-Guns N' Roses axeman wrote that he'll begin pre-production with drummer Brent Fitz and bassist Todd Kerns from his current touring band.

"[I am] really looking forward to it," Slash wrote.

In a May interview with Planet Rock, Slash said his new solo album will be released in the spring of 2012.

Slash recently confirmed that Alter Bridge vocalist Myles Kennedy will sing everything on the the forthcoming solo album. Kennedy sang two tracks on Slash's self-titled 2010 solo debut; other vocalists included Chris Cornell, Ozzy Osbourne and M. Shadows.

"Myles and I have been writing all throughout the tour so we've got a lot of material, and at this point we're probably gonna start a little bit of pre-production in June and then do the tour in July," slash told Planet Rock. "In September we're going to [do more] pre-production and the album is slated to come out in March or April."

Here's the video of "Ghost" from 2010's Slash album, featuring Ian Astbury and Izzy Stradlin.