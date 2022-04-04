Slash recalls the time he recorded a guitar solo for Bob Dylan – and Dylan rejected it

By published

The top hat-toting rocker said the legendary singer-songwriter didn’t include his lead effort because it sounded “too much like Guns N’ Roses”

Slash and Bob Dylan
(Image credit: Jason Kempin / KMazur/WireImage via Getty)

Thanks to his illustrious tenure with Guns N’ Roses, a prolific solo career spanning five studio albums and a historic relationship with the Gibson Les Paul, Slash has become something of an authority figure when it comes to playing lead guitar, to put it mildly.

However, despite amassing a reputation as one of the rock world’s standout soloists, it turns out the top hat-toting electric guitar icon can’t quite impress everyone with his playing.

According to Slash himself, he once wrote a guitar solo for none other than folk legend Bob Dylan, who, after some deliberation, ended up axing his lead guitar efforts from the track entirely.

Speaking to GQ, Slash revealed he went to the studio with Dylan and producer Don Was – as well as George Harrison and, oddly enough, Kim Basinger – while they were recording 1990’s Under the Red Sky, and was tasked by the folk hero to pen a solo for Wiggle Wiggle.

“I went into the studio with my happy-go-lucky guitar player attitude,” he explained. “It was a simple song with a I-IV-V [chord] progression called Wiggle Wiggle. Right before I played, Bob asked me to make it sound like Django [Reinhardt, the French-Romani jazz legend]. 

“I didn’t think he was serious,” Slash continued. “I played what I thought was one of my better one-off guitar bits as me, and also did an acoustic track. And I asked Don to send me a rough [mix] when he was ready.”

However, as Slash was soon to find out, the rough mix unfortunately didn’t include his solo.

He added, “A couple of days later he sent me the cassette, and when we get to the guitar solo section, it’s nothing but me strumming acoustic for sixteen bars. I called Don and said, ‘What happened to the guitar?’ He told me, ‘Bob says it sounds too much like Guns N’ Roses.’”

Still, as much as it may have hurt to realize his solo had been deemed surplus to requirements, we can’t imagine Slash dwelled on it for too long. A year later, he would release Use Your Illusion I and II, and would be back doing what, as Dylan may propose, Slash does best: sounding like Guns N’ Roses.

The Under the Red Sky session wasn't the only time Slash's name was associated with Dylan's, either, with Use Your Illusion II featuring a cover of the folk icon's Knockin' on Heaven's Door.

Despite his brief fling with jazz-inflected soloing – and his admission that it brought out one of his “better one-off guitar bits” – Slash has ruled out the possibility of recording a fully fledged jazz album in the future, telling GQ, “I just don’t see that happening.”

“What I love doing is high energy rock 'n’ roll,“ he asserted, “and it hasn’t really mellowed out much since I started. I don’t think that far into the future, so I don’t try to envision it.”

Slash's evergreen love for high-energy rock 'n' roll is evidenced in his latest album, 4, which saw the GNR rocker team up once more with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, with whom he's now recorded four studio records.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.