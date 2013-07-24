Slash to Broadcast July 25 Las Vegas House of Blues Concert Live Online

Slash, with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, will broadcast their last summer concert live from the House of Blues in Las Vegas 9 p.m. PT/midnight ET Thursday, July 25, via EVNTLIVE.

Fans who can’t make it to Vegas and want to experience the show can visit THIS LOCATION at the scheduled time.

Slash and his bandmates, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators — Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass) and Frank Sidoris (guitar) — are wrapping up a world tour for their latest album, Apocalyptic Love, which earned Slash his two first-ever No. 1 rock radio hits — “You’re A Lie” and “Standing In The Sun.”

The album was produced by Eric Valentine, who did the same honors for Slash's self-titled solo disc. All the songs on Apocalyptic Love were written by Slash and Kennedy.

This fall, Slash will release Nothing Left to Fear, the first motion picture from Slasher Films, his production company. The film will have a limited release in select theaters nationwide Friday, October 4, and arrive on Blu-ray Combo-Pack, DVD and On Demand Tuesday, October 8.

