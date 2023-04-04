Slash gets his Jimmy Page on in fiery onstage guest spot with hard-rockers Dorothy

By Jackson Maxwell
published

The top-hatted Guns N' Roses guitar great lent a hand with the band's Zeppelin-esque track, Gifts From the Holy Ghost, during their recent show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles

Slash (right) performs with the band Dorothy at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on March 31, 2023
(Image credit: MsTwistedCat/YouTube)

A couple of days before his high-profile appearance at the CMT Music Awards all-star tribute to Gary Rossington – which saw him jam Lynyrd Skynyrd classics with the likes of Billy Gibbons and Warren Haynes – Slash stopped by The Troubadour in Los Angeles for another guest appearance.

Armed, of course, with a Gibson Les Paul, Slash joined Los Angeles-based hard-rockers Dorothy for a wall-shaking version of Gifts From the Holy Ghost, the Zeppelin-esque closing track from the band's 2022 album of the same name.

"What better way to debut Gifts From the Holy Ghost?" singer Dorothy Martin asked the crowd, before launching into the harrowing rocker with the assistance of the top-hatted, Guns N' Roses electric guitar legend.

You can see fan-filmed footage of the performance – which took place last Friday, March 31 – below.

Led by Martin's charismatic and powerful vocals, Dorothy play a '60s & '70s-informed style of hard-rock not too far removed from the muscular sound of Guns N' Roses.

Indeed, Slash seems right at home with Gifts From the Holy Ghost, weaving melodic fills around guitarist Sam "Bam" Koltun's brawny riffs right from the start. 

Of course, though, you don't invite Slash onstage for a few nifty fills. His solos are absolute burners – fast, expressive and filled with the effortless showmanship of a guitarist who's spent the last 35 years soloing on some of the world's biggest stages. 

Speaking of huge stages, Slash is also set to take the stage with Guns N' Roses for an extensive tour of arenas and stadiums around the world starting in June. You can see Guns N' Roses' full itinerary at the band's website (opens in new tab).

For more info on Dorothy, in the meantime – and their forthcoming tour dates – visit Dorothy's website (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.