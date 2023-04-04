Slash gets his Jimmy Page on in fiery onstage guest spot with hard-rockers Dorothy

A couple of days before his high-profile appearance at the CMT Music Awards all-star tribute to Gary Rossington – which saw him jam Lynyrd Skynyrd classics with the likes of Billy Gibbons and Warren Haynes – Slash stopped by The Troubadour in Los Angeles for another guest appearance.

Armed, of course, with a Gibson Les Paul, Slash joined Los Angeles-based hard-rockers Dorothy for a wall-shaking version of Gifts From the Holy Ghost, the Zeppelin-esque closing track from the band's 2022 album of the same name.

"What better way to debut Gifts From the Holy Ghost?" singer Dorothy Martin asked the crowd, before launching into the harrowing rocker with the assistance of the top-hatted, Guns N' Roses electric guitar legend.

You can see fan-filmed footage of the performance – which took place last Friday, March 31 – below.

Led by Martin's charismatic and powerful vocals, Dorothy play a '60s & '70s-informed style of hard-rock not too far removed from the muscular sound of Guns N' Roses.

Indeed, Slash seems right at home with Gifts From the Holy Ghost, weaving melodic fills around guitarist Sam "Bam" Koltun's brawny riffs right from the start.

Of course, though, you don't invite Slash onstage for a few nifty fills. His solos are absolute burners – fast, expressive and filled with the effortless showmanship of a guitarist who's spent the last 35 years soloing on some of the world's biggest stages.

Speaking of huge stages, Slash is also set to take the stage with Guns N' Roses for an extensive tour of arenas and stadiums around the world starting in June. You can see Guns N' Roses' full itinerary at the band's website (opens in new tab).

For more info on Dorothy, in the meantime – and their forthcoming tour dates – visit Dorothy's website (opens in new tab).