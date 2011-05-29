Slash Featured On 'South Park'

There's a saying that you know you've made it when South Park makes fun of you. This past week's episode lampooned none other than former Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

The episode features the show's characters trying to track down the elusive guitarist, constantly being confused by how he can seemingly be everywhere and nowhere at once. Eventually, it's revealed that Slash is "a made-up person that represents care and giving, and people dress up like him and lie to their kids." Check out the clips below for some of the hilarity from the episode.

(Note: there may be some NSFW content)

Fans of the show may remember a Slash-like figure showing up in the 100th episode of the show as part of a rock-vs.-country showdown between liberals and conservatives.

