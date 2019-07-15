Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Announce 'Living the Dream Tour' Live Release

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have announced the release of Living the Dream Tour on September 20 via Eagle Vision.

Shot on location at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, the new live package will be available on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl and digital video and digital audio. The DVD and Blu-ray iterations include the “Live in London” mini-documentary, which features an interview with Slash and Kennedy, and behind-the-scenes footage of the tour.

You can check out a preview clip of the band performing “Anastasia” above.

Said Slash about the live release, “Every night is chasing that magic and when it all happens, it’s euphoric. I just love it. London kicks ass.”

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators kick off a new leg of the Living the Dream tour in North America today, July 15. For the full tour itinerary, head to Slash Online.

Living the Dream Tour is available for pre-order here. You can check out the cover art and full track list below.

(Image credit: courtesy of Slash)

Living the Dream Tour track list:

The Call Of The Wild

Halo

Standing In The Sun

Ghost

Back From Cali

My Antidote

Serve You Right

Boulevard Of Broken Hearts

Shadow Life

We’re All Gonna Die

Doctor Alibi

Lost Inside The Girl

Wicked Stone

Mind Your Manners

Driving Rain

By The Sword

Nightrain

Starlight

You’re A Lie

World On Fire

Avalon

Anastasia