Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Announce 'Living the Dream Tour' Live Release

New audio and video package captures the band onstage in London.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have announced the release of Living the Dream Tour on September 20 via Eagle Vision.

Shot on location at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, the new live package will be available on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl and digital video and digital audio. The DVD and Blu-ray iterations include the “Live in London” mini-documentary, which features an interview with Slash and Kennedy, and behind-the-scenes footage of the tour.

You can check out a preview clip of the band performing “Anastasia” above.

Said Slash about the live release, “Every night is chasing that magic and when it all happens, it’s euphoric. I just love it. London kicks ass.”

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators kick off a new leg of the Living the Dream tour in North America today, July 15. For the full tour itinerary, head to Slash Online.

Living the Dream Tour is available for pre-order here. You can check out the cover art and full track list below.

(Image credit: courtesy of Slash)

Living the Dream Tour track list:

The Call Of The Wild 
Halo 
Standing In The Sun 
Ghost 
Back From Cali 
My Antidote 
Serve You Right 
Boulevard Of Broken Hearts 
Shadow Life 
We’re All Gonna Die 
Doctor Alibi 
Lost Inside The Girl 
Wicked Stone 
Mind Your Manners 
Driving Rain 
By The Sword 
Nightrain 
Starlight 
You’re A Lie 
World On Fire 
Avalon 
Anastasia