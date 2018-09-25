Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Unveil Animated Video for “Driving Rain”

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have released the official video for “Driving Rain,” the first single from their new album, “Living the Dream.”

Said Slash about the clip: "The idea behind doing an animated video for ‘Driving Rain’ is mostly due to the dark subject matter of the song influencing directors to come up with very dramatic, dark and sullen regular live action treatments that weren’t any fun at all (no offense to those guys). So, I wanted to create something that could be tongue-in-cheek and yet still be dark with live-action animation. We're all big fans of Stoopid Buddy and they came up with a great concept and treatment. We love the video and it came out fn’ brilliant. Fyi, no puppets were harmed during the making of this video."

Slash recently discussed the origins of “Driving Rain,” explaining that it was “a riff I specifically remember playing with the guys for the first time at a venue in New Hampshire on the World on Fire tour. It was just a cool guitar part that we ran though at soundcheck, and from that point forward the rest of the song started to come together in my mind in dressing rooms and hotels. Then when we started rehearsals in January we finally pieced it all together. And Myles came up with a great melody for it."

Added Kennedy: "It's another idea that had been around for years. To me, the riff is very reminiscent of vintage Aerosmith. It's got a certain funk to it that is really compelling. Lyrically, it's a story about somebody who works on the road—it could be a musician, but it could also be a traveling salesman. And what makes it interesting is this guy has an addict girlfriend or spouse who continues to relapse, and she ends up getting him to come home. She's miserable and she falls back into her old bad habits, and that compels him to head back to her to save the day."