“When I’m at home, I don’t like to touch the guitar”: Why playing less guitar helped Marcus King become a better player and songwriter
The modern-day guitar hero likens guitar playing to “riding a bike” or “speaking the English language,” which is why he's venturing elsewhere to improve his chops...
Marcus King may be lauded as a modern-day guitar hero, but you won't find him obsessing over the instrument when he's back home from touring – a conscious choice which he says has improved his songwriting chops.
“When I’m at home, I don’t like to touch the guitar,” he tells Guitar World. “I play a lot of piano, which I write on. Or I’ll sit, and I’ll play my pedal steel guitar or my fiddle, banjo, ukulele – anything but the guitar.”
And, if he does pick up a guitar, King says, “It’s a gut-string, fretless number.”
Explaining his deliberate guitar omission, King likens guitar playing to something akin to “riding a bike” or “speaking the English language.
“If I moved abroad and only spoke Spanish for six months, it’s not like I would forget how to speak English,” he explains. “Guitar is so deeply rooted in me. I like to play different instruments, and it helps my playing when I go back to the guitar.”
King cites Victor Wooten's book, The Music Lesson, as key to informing this approach. “He harped on about the importance of being a musician, not a bass player, and I’ve always been influenced by that idea.
“It’s a holy experience to be able to sit at a guitar and say exactly what I have on my mind,” he concludes.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
In more recent Marcus King news, the Gibson slinger recently acquired a new vintage prize, the ‘MK Burst’ 1959 Les Paul, with a curious history…
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.