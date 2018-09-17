Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Unveil New Song, "My Antidote"

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have unveiled another new track from their forthcoming album, Living the Dream. The song, titled “My Antidote,” can be heard above.

Produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), Living the Dream is set for a September 21 release. It's the guitarist's third album with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, following 2012's Apocalyptic Love and 2014's World on Fire.

You can preorder Living the Dream right here, and check out its cover and track list below.

For more on Slash, head over to SlashOnline.com.

Living the Dream track list:

1. The Call of the Wild

2. Serve You Right

3. My Antidote

4. Mind Your Manners

5. Lost Inside the Girl

6. Read Between the Lines

7. Slow Grind

8. The One You Loved Is Gone

9. Driving Rain

10. Sugar Cane

11. The Great Pretender

12. Boulevard of Broken Hearts