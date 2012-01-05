Slash Finishing Up Work on "Raw" New Solo Album

Slash is wrapping up work on his second solo album, an album he recently told Total Guitar is more "raw" than his previous solo ever.

"We're just going for the one take that sounds good, so my solos are more raw, probably sloppier in a way, because they're very spontaneous to the point where it's in the heat of the moment," he said. "Everything is being played live with the music tracks, the solos, everything. We're trying not to overdub extra bits. So if there's a solo, I'm playing on one side, Myles [Kennedy]'s rhythm track is on the other."

According to Epiphone, the album is tentatively due out in April.

Slash will take part in a Velvet Revolver reunion of sorts, as the band will be joined later this month by singer Scott Weiland for a charity gig at the House of Blues in Los Angeles.