Slash, Joe Perry, Paul Stanley star in the first Rock Camp official movie trailer

Here at Guitar World we’re big fans of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, which has been making bandmates out of rock stars and fans for 25 years.

Now the endeavor, which was created by David Fishof in 1996, is being celebrated in a new film, Rock Camp, featuring many of the camp’s biggest “counselors,” among them electric guitar players like Slash, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Nancy Wilson, as well as Alice Cooper, Roger Daltrey, Gene Simmons, Sammy Hagar and more.

The movie, directed by Doug Blush and Renée Barron, follows four campers as they learn how to play in a band and perform onstage, and features commentary from the counselors about their experiences.

(Image credit: Rock Camp)

“One guitar player was shredding like a mutha and I was thinking, ‘What are you?’ ” says Sammy Hagar. “He goes, ‘I’m a doctor.’ ”

“I can’t think of a more fun thing to do,” Alice Cooper says. “I mean, it’s better than stamp collecting.”

You can check out the trailer for Rock Camp above, and for more information on the film, which will be released in “virtual theaters” on January 15, head to Rock Camp the Movie.