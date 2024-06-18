“If I didn’t show the video, he wouldn’t contribute his solo”: Slash channels a whale-like guitar tone in new song highlighting environmental destruction

By
published

Slash shows off his range and commitment to environmental awareness on a new track by Canadian survival expert Les Stroud

Slash performing live
(Image credit: Luis Gutierrez/Norte Photo/Getty Images)

Slash has joined forces with Canadian survival expert, environmentalist and filmmaker Les Stroud to raise awareness of environmental degradation. Their joint single, One Giant Farm, features Slash's signature guitar work while also drawing attention to the destruction of marine life.

The video is not for the faint-hearted, as it doesn’t shy away from showing the realities of marine life slaughter. “The video we produced for ‘One Giant Farm’ is hard to watch,” Stroud remarks. “It brought my editor to tears, and I have friends who still can’t watch it.” However, Slash was adamant about only getting involved if the video was publicly published.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.