“That’s what sets guitarists apart… how they attack the strings. Stevie Ray Vaughan was the master of that – and I think Slash is right there with him”: Guns N’ Roses producer Mike Clink on having a front-row seat to Slash’s most iconic guitar moments

By
( )
published

Having reunited with Slash for Orgy Of The Damned, the producer of Appetite for Destruction recalls the magical sessions with Guns N' Roses

Slash live onstage in London, wearing a top hat, playing a Gibson Les Paul
(Image credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Not many people can say they’ve had a front row seat to Slash’s creative process – but producer Mike Clink really has. He was the man at the helm for Guns N’ Roses’ legendary 1987 debut album Appetite For Destruction and the band’s subsequent releases GN’R Lies, Use Your Illusion I and II and The Spaghetti Incident?

The partnership would continue through to the 1995 debut full-length from the guitarist’s next band, Slash’s Snakepit, and Clink would also gain recognition for his work with other rock giants including Whitesnake, Megadeth and Mötley Crüe.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).