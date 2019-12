Slash has just posted a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his new music video for "You're A Lie." Check it out below.

"You're A Lie" is the first single off Slash's upcoming second solo album, Apocalyptic Love, which is out May 22 on his own Dik Hayd International label.

Slash is currently on the road in support of the album, with a special record-release show scheduled for May 22 at New York City's Irving Plaza. You can find Slash's full tour itinerary here.