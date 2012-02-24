Slash Posts Clip of New Song, "You're A Lie"

Unable to wait any longer, Slash has posted a sample of a new track off his upcoming solo album, Apocalyptic Love, online. Listen to a clip of "You're A Lie" below.

According to the post on Slash's official Facebook page, the single will head to radio this coming Monday.

Apocalyptic Love is Slash's second solo effort, and will be available on May 22 via his own Dik Hayd International. For behind-the-scenes video of Slash hard at work on his new album, head here.

In other Slash news, the guitarist stated in a recent interview that he wasn't sure what would happen at the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony when Guns N' Roses are inducted. According to a recent interview with Dizzy Reed, all of the original members will be in attendance, although there are no plans for a performance at this time.