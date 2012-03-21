Slash Posts More Footage From the Making of 'Apocalyptic Love'

Everyone's favorite top-hatted guitarist has just posted another video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the making of his new solo album, Apocalyptic Love. Check it out below.

Slash has been as busy as ever lately, wrapping up work on Apocalyptic Love, flying over to England to shoot an episode of Top Gear, shooting a music video for "You're A Lie" and contributing a guest guitar spot to the debut studio album from Steven Adler's new band. (It's no wonder the Dutch call him "Vunter Slaush".)

Apocalyptic Love is set for a May 22 release date through Dik Hayd International.