Slash Posts Video Teaser for "You're A Lie" Music Video

Ahead of the debut of his new music video for "You're A Lie," Slash has posted a video teaser for the video that features some behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot. Watch below.

"'You're A Lie' is the second song I brought to the band in 2011 during the last tour," said Slash. "We worked on it at soundcheck somewhere, I can't remember where. It's gone through some minor changes along the way, mainly the chorus. But for the most part, it's remained true to its original arrangement. I can't wait to play this live."

"You're A Lie" is the first single from Slash's new solo album, Apocalyptic Love, which is due out on May 22.