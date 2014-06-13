Slash Premieres New Song, "World On Fire" —Listen

Slash is streaming the title track from his new album, World On Fire, and you can check it out below. Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

The song, which is credited to Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, hit radio today and will be officially released June 16.

World On Fire, Slash's third solo album, will be released September 15 via his own label, Dik Hayd International, distributed through Roadrunner Records. Seventeen songs, including an instrumental, were recorded for the follow-up to 2012's Apocalyptic Love.

"World On Fire" track listing: