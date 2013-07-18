Slash to Release 'Nothing Left to Fear' Soundtrack Album October 4

Slash will release the soundtrack album for the first motion picture he has co-produced, Nothing Left to Fear, October 4, the same day the film opens in select theaters.

The soundtrack was written and produced by Slash and Nick O’Toole. It includes the film score plus two original songs, “Nothing Left to Fear” which features vocalist Myles Kennedy, and an instrumental track called “Welcome to Stull.”

The album will be released exclusively at PledgeMusic.com/slash, which also gives fans access to interviews, song streams, first looks at film art, clips and more. When fans pledge and pre-order the album, they will gain access to one-of-a-kind experiences with Slash, as well as merchandise for the film.

"As a long-time fan of the Horror genre, I want to produce films that are in an older tradition of the genre,” Slash said in a press release. “That is to say, films that leave more to one's imagination, that are psychologically scary and character-driven, and what scares you is more cerebral than superficial. Slasher Films is my vehicle to realize that aim, and Nothing Left to Fear is the first film with more to come."

Due in select theaters October 4 and available on Blu-ray Combo-pack, DVD and On Demand starting October 8, Nothing Left to Fear is a harrowing tale in the spirit of horror films from the 1970s. The movie is inspired by the legend of Stull, Kansas, which is surrounded by Internet folklore proclaiming the town to be one of the Seven Gateways to Hell.

Wendy (Anne Heche), her husband Dan (James Tupper of “Revenge”) and their kids have just moved to Stull, Kansas, where Dan is the new pastor. But in this sleepy community of friendly neighbors, a horrific series of occurrences awaits them: Their teenage daughter (Rebekah Brandes of “Bellflower”) is being tormented by grisly visions. Her younger sister (Jennifer Stone of “Wizards Of Waverly Place”) has been marked for a depraved ritual. And deep within the heartland darkness, one of The Seven Gates Of Hell demands the blood of the innocent to unleash the creatures of the damned. Ethan Peck (“10 Things I Hate About You”) and Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) co-star in this demonic shocker featuring original music by producer SLASH and inspired by the real-life paranormal legacy of Stull.

Nothing Left to Fear is the first film from Slash’s production company, Slasher Films. It was written by Jonathon W.C. Mills and directed by Anthony Leonardi III.

For more information, visit facebook.com/nothinglefttofearmovie.

Nothing Left to Fear Track Listing