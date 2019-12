Slash is now streaming another new track from his latest solo album, Apocalyptic Love, online via his Facebook page. You can go here to listen (like required).

The perpetually top-hatted guitarist is currently on the road in support of his new album, which hits shelves on May 22. Slash is scheduled to play New York City's Irving Plaza that night for a special record release show.

You can find Slash's full summer tour itinerary here.