Slash Writes And Records Song For 'Phineas And Ferb' Movie

Slash recently wrote and performed a new song for what he calls his "guilty pleasure," Disney Channel's original movie Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Across The 2nd Dimension.

Slash will also appear in the animated video to launch the movie, which he describes as "very rock and roll, even for a cartoon." (Check out the screen cap, posted by Slash on his Facebook page, below!)

The movie is scheduled to premiere on Friday, August 5 (8:00 p.m., ET/PT) on Disney Channel and Saturday, August 13 (8:00 p.m., ET/PT) on Disney XD.