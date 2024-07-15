“I wish I didn’t get paid. I wish I took a quarter point or something, ‘cause now I would be a rich man”: Slayer’s Kerry King on what he regrets about his solo on the Beastie Boys’ No Sleep Till Brooklyn

King reveals how he ended up playing on the Beastie Boys and Sum 41's records

Left-Kerry King from the former band Slayer with his solo project performs live on stage at the annual Rock Am Ring festival at Nuerburgring on June 07, 2024 in Nuerburg, Germany; Right-Hip hop group, the Beastie Boys, at West 42nd street/Times Square subway station, New York, New York, November 27, 1986. Left to right: Michael Diamond (aka Mike D), Adam Horovitz (also known as Ad-Rock), and Adam Yauch
(Image credit: Left-Gina Wetzler/Getty Images; Right-Michel Delsol/Getty Images)

Slayer's Kerry King has recently revealed he wishes he had asked for a share of the profits for his guitar solo on Beastie Boys' No Sleep Till Brooklyn.

King took a one-off payment for his performance on what would become one of the Beastie Boys' hit singles. Now, looking back on that collaboration, King feels he should have asked for royalties on that pivotal track.

