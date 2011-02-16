Slayer Names Guest Guitarist for Upcoming Tour Dates

Guitarists Jeff Hanneman and Kerry King, bassist/vocalist Tom Araya, and drummer Dave Lombardo have just announced that Gary Holt from the band Exodus will be Slayer's guest guitarist, temporary filling in for Hanneman who is currently recovering from surgery. Holt will immediately join Araya, King and Lombardo for their five-date Australian Soundwave Festival tour that begins February 26.

Hanneman underwent emergency surgery on his right arm late last month after contracting a serious infection, possibly caused by a spider bite. He is now recuperating at home and is expected to make a full recovery. He will return to the Slayer line-up as soon as he has fully recovered.