Slayer Unveils 'Repentless' Album Artwork, Release Date for Title Track

Slayer has unveiled the intense artwork for their upcoming album, Repentless, and announced a global release date for the album's title track.

The artwork for Repentless, which is set for a September 11 release via Nuclear Blast, was created by Brazilian artist Marcelo Vasco in collaboration with the band’s Tom Araya and Kerry King.

The band also announced that the album's title track will be available digitally virtually everywhere starting this Friday.

Regarding "Repentless," King says “'Repentless' is my Jeff tribute." “I call it the 'HannemAnthem.' It’s my perspective of Jeff’s perspective, it’s what I think...if Jeff wrote a song for himself “Repentless“ would be it.“

