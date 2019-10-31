Slayer's Kerry King joins Dean Guitars

Dean Guitars has announced that Slayer's Kerry King has come onboard the company’s artist roster, and that a new, never-before-seen signature electric guitar design is in the works.

King, who until recently was a signature artist with B.C. Rich, said of the new partnership, “I'm super-stoked to be part of the Dean Guitars family. This has been an insane[ly] long time coming!

"Together we're going to create some amazing guitars that Dean, Slayer and Kerry King fans will be as excited as I am to play. It's gonna be a wild ride for years to come!"

Dean will kick off the Kerry King line with a limited run of 50 handcrafted USA models signed by the Slayer guitarist.

Additional product information outlining King's Signature Dean Guitars USA and import models will be revealed over the coming months.

In the meantime, keep your eye on Dean Guitars for updates. Hell awaits...