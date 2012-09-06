Slipknot Bassist Paul Gray's Doctor Charged with Manslaughter in Eight Deaths, Band Issue Statement

Dr. Daniel Baldi has been officially charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of eight people, including Slipknot bassist Paul Gray.

Baldi, who is also facing suspension of his medical license due to administrative charges from the Iowa Board of Medicine, is accused of prescribing irresponsibly high doses of prescription painkillers to his patients. Gray died of an accidental overdose in June 2010.

The doctor could face up to 16 years in jail if convicted.

“None of it is going to bring back our brother Paul,” Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan told the Des Moines Register, adding, “Hopefully justice will be served.”

Update: Slipknot have released an official statement on the matter. It reads:

"As the loss of our brother Paul Gray is still very fresh for us in the Slipknot family, this new development has us all in a state of anger and sadness. The fact that this person took advantage of our brother’s illness while he was in a position to help others has outraged everyone in our family. We can only hope that justice will be served so this can NEVER happen to anyone else ever again! Our thoughts go out to the families of the other victims. We plan to cooperate as much as we possibly can to ensure this tragedy is never repeated, and to make sure this man pays for what he has done."