Slipknot Frontman Records New Song with Dave Grohl

Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has revealed via Twitter that he recently recorded a new song with Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl and producer Butch Vig.

"HUGE checks off the Bucket List today — did a song with Dave Grohl and Butch Vig. Do the words 'holy shit' say enough about it?!?," said Taylor via Twitter.

This comes on the heels of Ratt's Stephen Pearcy revealing that he and Ratt guitarist Warren DeMartini also recorded a track with Grohl, apparently for the same project.

It's anyone's guess what Grohl is up to, but suffice it to say, the words "Probot 2" are being bandied about.