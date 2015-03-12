Slipknot Guitarist Mick Thomson "Doing OK" After Being Stabbed in Head by Brother

Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson was stabbed in the head during a knife fight with his brother.

Thomson, 41, and his younger brother, Andrew, 35, were taken to a local hospital in separate ambulances after the altercation, which took place in the front garden of the guitarist's home in Clive, Iowa.

According to a police spokesman, the fight started indoors and eventually moved to the front yard of the house. The police spokesman told news sources that neither Thomson suffered life-threatening injuries and that both were "intoxicated."

Update-wise, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor says the guitarist is "doing okay.”

He tweeted: “In regards to the story about Mick, I’m doing the best I can to find out if he’s alright. I’ll get back to you later,” later adding: “Mick update: From what I’ve heard he’s okay. We’re sending him all your thoughts. Thank you for that.”

According to police, no charges have been filed just yet; a spokesman for Clive police in Des Moines told TeamRock that the development of the case, and the application of any criminal charges, would depend on the co-operation of both parties involved.

Slipknot are on a break from their Prepare for Hell tour, which is scheduled to resume April 25 in Florida. We'll let you know if that actually happens.

We'll let the gang from TMZ take it from here ... good ol' TMZ: