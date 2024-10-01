“Any kind of technical guitar playing was mocked and frowned upon”: Mick Thomson explains why his solos were erased from Slipknot’s debut album – and how he reacted

By
published

25 years ago, Slipknot dropped a debut album that changed the face of heavy metal – but one of the guitarists who helped write it had his solos completely removed

Mick Thomson of Slipknot performs in concert at the Ericsson Globe Arena on February 21, 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden
(Image credit: Michael Campanella/Redferns/Getty Images)

25 years ago, Slipknot dropped their self-titled debut – a record that redefined heavy and brought extreme metal into the mainstream. However, for all the bone-crushing riffs it contained, Slipknot had one glaring omission: it didn’t have any guitar solos.

Speaking in the new issue of Guitar World to discuss the record’s anniversary, the band's electric guitar player Mick Thomson shed new light on the album's dearth of lead lines, discussing why all of his own solos were ultimately left on the cutting room floor – and how he felt about it.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.