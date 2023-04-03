Looks like Slipknot's Mick Thomson has signed with ESP and Fishman, seemingly leaving Jackson and Seymour Duncan

If recent online developments are to be believed, Slipknot’s Mick Thomson has left both Jackson and Seymour Duncan in a move that sees him switch to the ranks of ESP and Fishman.

Thomson – who, alongside Slipknot bandmate Jim Root, was a Fender brands artist with two signature guitars to his name – seems to have switched guitar and pickup providers in recent months, with speculation arising after he was spotted playing a handful of ESPs during Slipknot’s recent shows.

In pictures and video footage taken from Slipknot's latest live shows in Japan, Thomson can be seen exclusively wielding ESP models – including the SuperStrat-esque Horizon, single-cut Eclipse and V-style Arrow electric guitars – prompting intense speculation from fans.

Such speculation was further fueled by social media posts published by both Thomson’s guitar tech, Mike Smith, and the Slipknot player’s wife, Stacy Thomson, who each posted pictures of what looked to be Mick’s latest axe of choice.

While Stacy posted a picture of a mask-clad Thomson clutching an ESP guitar with the caption “some news” – which was followed by a better look of that same guitar fitted with what looked to be Fishman humbuckers – Smith offered a look at Thomson’s new ESP-heavy guitar rack.

As noted by YouTuber Jamie Slays – who collated some live footage – Stacy Thomson also shared a now-expired video of Mick walking on stage as he prepared to play “one of his ESPs for the first time”.

As for Smith’s social media activity, not only did his picture – which contained five separate ESP models – seemingly confirm Thomson’s sponsor switch, it also notified fans of the fact he had also defected from Seymour Duncan to Fishman, with a signature set potentially in the works.

Responding to a commenter who asked whether Thomson had left Seymour Duncan, Smith replied, “Yup,” and when quizzed by another what specific Fishmans the Slipknot maestro had opted for, the guitar tech teased, “Nothing off the shelf.”

The move is Thomson’s latest high-profile brand switch, having previously moved from B.C. Rich to Ibanez prior to landing on Jackson’s artist roster a few years ago. It’s also a significant shake-up in the Fender brands artist roster, which no longer has both Slipknot guitarists to its name.

Instead, Fender will go forward with just Jim Root on their books – having recently released his Charvel signature – and though Mick Thomson is still currently listed on the Jackson website as an artist, we imagine it won’t be long before that changes officially.

Jackson is also still listing Thomson’s two signature models: the high-end USA Signature Soloist and a slightly more affordable Pro Series Soloist SL2.

It looks as though Thomson is gearing up to release both a new signature guitar and some signature Fishman pickups. It might be too soon for a NAMM 2023 release, as Thomson may still be road-testing prototypes, but we’ll be watching with a keen eye just in case.

In any case, now the cat is out of the bag, we expect an official announcement from ESP to be imminent.