Slipknot: Headlining Set at Knebworth to Be Live-Streamed

Slipknot have announced a special real-time Webcast of their upcoming performance at the UK's Sonishphere festival at Knebworth via their website. The live webcast will take place during their headlining set at 9PM (GMT) on Sunday, July 10.

The show will mark the band’s first appearance in the UK in over two years and their first British performance without founding member Paul Gray, who passed away last year.

The band said of the upcoming performance: "England has always been a special place for this band from the very beginning. We can’t think of a better way to culminate our celebration of Paul’s life than to share it with the Maggots at Knebworth and the millions more watching around the world. This is not to be missed."