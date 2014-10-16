Slipknot Premiere New Song, "Killpop" —Listen

Slipknot will release their new album, .5: The Gray Chapter, October 21. In anticipation, the band has been rolling out new songs from the record for streaming online.

Today, the band released their latest single, "Killpop."

Pre-order the new Slipknot album on iTunes and Amazon.

Slipknot are featured on the cover of the all-new December 2014 issue of Guitar World! You can read an excerpt from our cover story RIGHT HERE.