Slipknot Premiere New Song, “The Negative One”

After a long series of video teasers for their highly anticipated fifth album, Slipknot have premiered a far-beyond-heavy new song, "The Negative One."

It's their first original song in six years and first ever without drummer Joey Jordison, who split with the group in 2013, and bassist Paul Gray, who died in 2010.

The track can be streamed at slipknot1.com. Sorry, but we can't stream the song in this story. When you get to slipknot1.com, just press "Unlock Song," and the track will start playing. No email address required!

Corey Taylor has described the musical direction of the new album as "a great mesh" of 2001's Iowa and 2004's Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses).

"You've got the gorgeous melodies and the artistic direction of Vol. 3, and then you've got the absolute brutality of Iowa," he said. "And I think people are gonna lose their minds when they hear it."