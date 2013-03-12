Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2013 World Tour

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a world tour that kicks off March 23 and runs through August 11. Billy Corgan and company will visit the US, Europe, the UK, Japan and Mexico. The band — Corgan, guitarist Jeff Schroeder, drummer Mike Byrne and bassist Nicole Fiorentino — will perform songs from their entire catalog, including their 2012 album, Oceania. The band will be backed by visuals prepared by Sean Evans, whose most recent project was assisting Roger Waters on the most recent staging of The Wall. Check out all the dates below. For more information on Smashing Pumpkins, visit: • smashingpumpkins.com • facebook.com/smashingpumpkins • twitter.com/smashingpumpkin • twitter.com/Billy • youtube.com/smashingpumpkins2013 US Tour Dates: DATE VENUE CITY *+March 23, 2013 Cumbre Tajin Festival Mexico April 29, 2013 King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL May 2, 2013 St Augustine Amphitheater St Augustine, FL *May 3, 2013 Funshine Music Festival Tampa, FL *May 5, 2013 Beale Street Music Festival Memphis, TN May 7, 2013 Red Hat Amphitheater w/AWOLNATION Raleigh, NC May 8, 2013 Time Warner Amphitheater w/AWOLNATION Charlotte, NC May 10, 2013 Chastain Amphitheater Atlanta, GA *May 11, 2013 Gulfport Music Festival Gulfport, MS May 14, 2013 Palladium Dallas, TX *May 18, 2013 Rock on the Range Columbus, OH Confirmed International Dates (more to be added soon): DATE VENUE CITY June 20, 2013 Live Music Hall Cologne, Germany *June 21-23, 2013 Southside Festival Germany *June 21-23, 2013 Hurricane Festival Germany June 24, 2013 Zenith Paris, France June 25, 2013 Zenith Nantes, France June 27, 2013 Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain *June 28, 2013 Azkena Music Festival July 1, 2013 Academy Manchester, UK July 2, 2013 Academy Glasgow, UK July 4, 2013 Zenith Lille, France *July 5, 2013 Eurockennes Festival France *July 6, 2013 Beauregard Festival France July 9, 2013 Rockhal Luxembourg July 10, 2013 Open Air Arena Vienna, Austria *July 12, 2013 Pohoda Festival Slovakia *July 14, 2013 Rock in Roma Festival Italy July 16, 2013 Theatre Antique Vienne, France *July 17, 2013 Carcasonne Festival France *July 18, 2013 Mares Vivas Festival Portugal *July 20, 2013 Gurten Festival Switzerland *July 21, 2013 Dour Music Festival Belgium July 22, 2013 Wembley Arena London, UK *August 10, 2013 Summer Sonic Osaka, Japan *August 11, 2013 Summer Sonic Tokyo, Japan *+ designates show will not feature visuals by Sean Evans. * designates festival