Smashing Pumpkins Premiere New Song, "One and All" —Listen

Smashing Pumpkins have premiered their new single, "One and All," and you can check it out below.

The guitar-heavy new track, which features the drumming of Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, is from the Billy Corgan-fronted band's new album, Monuments to an Elegy.

"I basically sang the whole song the first time I wrote it," Corgan told HuffPost Entertainment. "It had written itself."

Monuments to an Elegy is slated to be released December 9.