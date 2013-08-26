Smokin’ Axes: The Glassical Creations Chili Pepper Guitar

Considering that millions of guitarists have spent countless hours staring cross-eyed at glass pipes, it was inevitable that one day someone would put two and two together and make a glass guitar.

For guitarist and glass blower Nick Eggert, who built this unique glass guitar with chili pepper embellishments, the concept of a glass guitar was a perfectly natural development.

“I took my love for music, guitars, glass blowing and art and combined them into one,” says Eggert, who sells his handiwork via a company called Glassical Creations. “I’ve been a glass blower for two years now, making everything from pendants to smoking accessories. This guitar is one of six glass-bodied instruments I’ve made so far, which include four guitars, a bass and a banjo.”

The Glassical Creations chili pepper guitar has a borosilicate glass body mounted on a pine body. Eggert used a variety of molds to craft a basic glass frame, then added the lacework and various chili pepper–shaped details. The hardware includes a pair of Lace Sensor single-coil pickups, master volume and tone controls, and a vintage-style tremolo bridge.

Eggert also made a custom glass whammy-bar handle and installed a smoking attachment that allows guitarists to puff and play, which he offers as an option on his guitars.

“The guitar sounds great,” he says. “I don’t know how much the glass body affects the tone. I’ll let others be the judge of that.”

Work has just started on a second round of Glassical Creations instruments, which Eggert will be selling between $4,000 and $8,000 depending on style, options and the intricacy of the work involved.

For more details, visit facebook.com/GlassicalCreations.

It Might Get Weird: Guitar World goes inside the minds of some of the world’s most creative custom-guitar builders.