Snow Patrol Release New Single, “Called Out in the Dark”

“Called Out in the Dark,” the new single by Snow Patrol, was released this week via Polydor. It is available iTunes and Amazon. You can check out the new video for the song below.

Snow Patrol broke through to global audiences over the course of their last three albums, which were released via Fiction/Interscope/A&M in the U.S., starting with Final Straw in 2003. The album spun off the No. 5 UK single “Run,” which was covered by other UK artists (notably Leona Lewis).

Final Straw was certified RIAA gold in the U.S.; 5-times platinum in the UK (where it hit No. 3); and 6-times platinum in Ireland (where it hit No. 1).

Snow Patrol’s next album, Eyes Open, did even better, on the strength of a career-defining worldwide Top 10 single and video, “Chasing Cars,” which was nominated for a Grammy Award as Best Rock Song. The album was certified RIAA platinum in the U.S. (where it hit the Top 30), and 7-times platinum in the UK and Ireland (hitting No. 1 in both territories).

Snow Patrol kept up their multi-platinum pace with 2008’s A Hundred Million Suns, another Top 10 album worldwide, containing the hit single and video, “Take Back the City.”