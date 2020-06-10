Softube releases hugely customizable Amp Room software and Marshall Cabinet Collection

Softube has released Amp Room, a new customizable platform featuring six guitar amplifiers, 16 cabinets, 10 effects pedals, three studio effects (including the American Class A channel strip as two modules), eight utility modules and 260 presets.

Additionally, Amp Room also allows for a selection of Softube plugins, including amps, compressors and equalizers, to be loaded as modules.

Alongside the Amp Room release, Softube has also introduced an exclusive Marshall Cabinet Collection.

(Image credit: Softube)

The new offering features eight “classic, rare, and hand-wired speaker cabinets,” all recorded at Dugout Productions studio by Behemoth and Meshuggah producer Daniel Bergstrand.

Each amp boasts six single microphone options and six mix-ready microphone combinations unique to each cabinet, and can be used with any amplifier in Amp Room.

Softube Amp Room is available for $149, with an intro price of $99 through July 9.

The Marshall Cabinet Collection, meanwhile, is offered for $39, or $22 through July 9.

For more information, head to Softube.