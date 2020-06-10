Softube releases hugely customizable Amp Room software and Marshall Cabinet Collection

Softube has released Amp Room, a new customizable platform featuring six guitar amplifiers, 16 cabinets, 10 effects pedals, three studio effects (including the American Class A channel strip as two modules), eight utility modules and 260 presets.
Additionally, Amp Room also allows for a selection of Softube plugins, including amps, compressors and equalizers, to be loaded as modules.
Alongside the Amp Room release, Softube has also introduced an exclusive Marshall Cabinet Collection.
The new offering features eight “classic, rare, and hand-wired speaker cabinets,” all recorded at Dugout Productions studio by Behemoth and Meshuggah producer Daniel Bergstrand.
Each amp boasts six single microphone options and six mix-ready microphone combinations unique to each cabinet, and can be used with any amplifier in Amp Room.
Softube Amp Room is available for $149, with an intro price of $99 through July 9.
The Marshall Cabinet Collection, meanwhile, is offered for $39, or $22 through July 9.
For more information, head to Softube.