Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed.

While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the circumstances surrounding Andersson’s passing in a new social media post.

“We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing. He was one of a kind and a brilliant man in so many ways. He was our guitarist for more than 10 years and had a big impact on Soilwork’s musical journey forward.

“Sadly, alcohol and mental illness took you away from us. We will miss him dearly and will continue to carry the musical legacy that he was a part of. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. Forever grateful for the time we spent with you and all the good laughs. Thank you Dr. Dave. See you on the other side.”

The Night Flight Orchestra, a hard-rock band Andersson was also a member of alongside his Soilwork bandmate Björn Strid, have also issued a statement addressing his death.

“Good night sweet doctor. We all hope you’ve finally found peace,” the band writes. “We will miss you so much. You were one of a kind and a brilliant musician. It hurts so much… Thank you for all the unforgettable times together.”

Nuclear Blast – the label for both Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra – has also issued a statement mourning the loss of David Andersson.

“When we heard about the passing of David Andersson, we were in total disbelief,” it says. “We sat there in shock and simply couldn’t believe it. The news has made us and countless people around the world incredibly sad. [He] passed away far too young.

“David was a very cool guy, friendly, funny, easy to work with and always full of music. We wish his bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra and his family our sincere condolences in these hard times.

“[He] will always be remembered as a member of the Nuclear Family, and his music will live on forever among countless fans worldwide.”

David Andersson joined Soilwork in 2012, replacing founding guitarist Peter Wichers. He appeared on four of the band’s studio albums: The Living Infinite (2013), The Ride Majestic (2015), Verkligheten (2019) and this year’s Övergivenheten.