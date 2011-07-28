Son of Aurelius Hit the Road with Cattle Decapitation in September

Santa Cruz, California, natives Son Of Aurelius are gearing up to head out with Cattle Decapitation, Devourment, Knights Of The Abyss and Burning The Masses for the next month, kicking off in Tempe, Arizona, on September 29 and coming to a halt in West Hollywood on November 1.
See below for all upcoming tour dates.
Son Of Aurelius is featured on the brand-new, free Good Fight Music sampler, available at Amazon.com.
For more about Son Of Aurelius, check out myspace.com/sonofaurelius and
goodfightmusic.com.
Tour dates with Cattle Decapitation:9/29 Tempe, AZ @ The Clubhouse
9/30 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
10/4 Forth Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theatre
10/5 Tulsa, OK @ The Marque
10/6 Little Rock, AR @ Downtown Music
10/7 San Antonio, TX @ White Rabbit
10/8 Metairie, LA @ The High Ground
10/9 Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug
10/10 Stuart, FL @ Cruisers
10/12 Orlando, FL @ Back Booth
10/13 Raleigh, NC @ Volume 11
10/14 Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero
10/15 Baltimore, MD @ Sonar
10/16 Wilmington DE @ Mojo 13
10/17 Patchogue, NY @ Karma
10/18 New York, NY @ Santo's Party House
10/19 Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
10/20 Buffalo, NY @ Club Paradise
10/21 Cleveland, OH @ Peabody's
10/22 Detroit, MI @ Harpo's
10/23 Chicago, IL @ Reggie's Rock Club
10/24 Omaha, NE @ Sokol Underground
10/25 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
10/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue
10/27 Boise, ID @ The Venue
10/28 Seattle, WA @ Studio 7
10/29 Portland, OR @ Satryicon
10/30 San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside
10/31 Las Vegas, NV @ The Farm
11/1 Hasperia, CA @ The Seen
11/2 West Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky