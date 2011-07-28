Son of Aurelius Hit the Road with Cattle Decapitation in September

Santa Cruz, California, natives Son Of Aurelius are gearing up to head out with Cattle Decapitation, Devourment, Knights Of The Abyss and Burning The Masses for the next month, kicking off in Tempe, Arizona, on September 29 and coming to a halt in West Hollywood on November 1.

See below for all upcoming tour dates.

Son Of Aurelius is featured on the brand-new, free Good Fight Music sampler, available at Amazon.com.

Tour dates with Cattle Decapitation:9/29 Tempe, AZ @ The Clubhouse

9/30 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

10/4 Forth Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theatre

10/5 Tulsa, OK @ The Marque

10/6 Little Rock, AR @ Downtown Music

10/7 San Antonio, TX @ White Rabbit

10/8 Metairie, LA @ The High Ground

10/9 Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug

10/10 Stuart, FL @ Cruisers

10/12 Orlando, FL @ Back Booth

10/13 Raleigh, NC @ Volume 11

10/14 Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

10/15 Baltimore, MD @ Sonar

10/16 Wilmington DE @ Mojo 13

10/17 Patchogue, NY @ Karma

10/18 New York, NY @ Santo's Party House

10/19 Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

10/20 Buffalo, NY @ Club Paradise

10/21 Cleveland, OH @ Peabody's

10/22 Detroit, MI @ Harpo's

10/23 Chicago, IL @ Reggie's Rock Club

10/24 Omaha, NE @ Sokol Underground

10/25 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

10/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue

10/27 Boise, ID @ The Venue

10/28 Seattle, WA @ Studio 7

10/29 Portland, OR @ Satryicon

10/30 San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

10/31 Las Vegas, NV @ The Farm

11/1 Hasperia, CA @ The Seen

11/2 West Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky