Sonata Arctica Post Teaser Video for 'Live in Finland' DVD/CD

Finnish power metallers Sonata Arctica are all set to release their 2 DVD/2 CD set Live In Finland next month, and have just posted a teaser video for the massive release, which you can check out below.

The band recorded their show at Club Teatria in Oulu, Finland back on April 15 for this release, with keyboard player Henrik Lingenberg saying of the show: “Basically everything we have done for the past two years has been leading up to this night… we’ve been working on this for a long time.”

Live In Finland is due out on November 15 in North America and four days earlier in Europe via Nuclear Blast Records.