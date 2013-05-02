Song and Video Premiere: New Day Dawn — "Whatever It Takes"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the premiere of "Whatever It Takes," a new song by New Day Dawn. The song is from the band's new EP, Rise Above This.

The music video for “Whatever It Takes,” which you can check out below, features footage of the band recording with musician/producer John Moyer (Disturbed, Adrenaline Mob), plus live footage from this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas.

On May 10, New Day Dawn will play a show with Moyer at Drom in New York City in support of Rise Above This. On May 26, they will perform as part of Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Chief songwriter Dawn Botti describes Rise Above This as “anthemic rock, with big, bold choruses.” This is due, in a large part, to working with Moyer as a producer on the recording along with Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down.

“Dawn was struggling with some major life choices at the time we recorded Whatever It Takes, and we were able to channel that passion directly into the song,” Moyer says.

The New Jersey-based New Day Dawn is Dawn Botti on vocals and guitar, drummer Gary Szczecina (Botti’s husband), guitarist PJ Angeloni and bassist Mike Smith.

For more about New Day Dawn, visit the band's Facebook page.

Photo: Andrzej Liguz for More Images