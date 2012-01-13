Sonic Youth Guitarist Lee Ranaldo Streaming New Song, "Off the Wall"

With the fate of Sonic Youth up in the air, guitarist Lee Ranaldo is set to release a new solo album, Between the Times & the Tides, on March 20.

Ranaldo is streaming a track off the album, "Off the Wall," which you can hear in the YouTube clip below.

Last fall, it was announced that Sonic Youth members Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon had filed for divorce after 27 years.

The band opted to finish out its remaining tour dates, but there is now a great deal of doubt about whether or not the band will continue. You can check out footage from what may have been the group's final concert here.