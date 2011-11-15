Video: Sonic Youth's Last Concert Ever?

Sonic Youth are one of those rare bands whose recent output has equaled or even exceeded the quality of their earlier work. That's why it's even more of a shame that the band may be calling it quits after the recent split between singer Kim Gordon and guitarist/vocalist Thurston Moore, who recently ended a 27-year marriage.
The band's last concert of their scheduled tour was last night Sao Paulo, Brazil, and you can watch the full concert in the form of a YouTube playlist below.
Thurston Moore has also announced a string of solo dates for the end of the year/early next year in support of his most recent album, Demolished Thoughts. Tour dates can be found below the video.
Thurston Moore 2012 Tour Dates
- 11-20 Easthampton, MA - Flywheel Arts Collective (performing Psychic Hearts)
- 11-27 Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
- 11-28 Glasgow, Scotland - The Arches
- 11-29 Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club
- 11-30 Manchester, England - The Ritz
- 12-02 London, England - Union Chapel
- 12-03 Minehead, England - ATP Festival (performing Psychic Hearts) *
- 12-04 Cologne, Germany - Week-End Festival
- 12-05 Berlin, Germany - Volksbuhne
- 12-06 - Munich, Germany - Munchner Kammerspiele
- 12-07 Ferrara, Italy - Teatro Comunale
- 12-08 Rome, Italy - Auditorium Parco della Musica
- 12-09 Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme
- 12-10 Zurich, Switzerland - Moods / Kilbi Im Exil
- 12-11 Paris, France - La Gaite Lyrique
- 12-12 Amsterdam, Netherlands - De Duif
- 12-13 Ghent, Belgium - Vooruit Concertzaal
- 01-28 Hartford, CT - Arena Theatre @ Wadsworth Museum of Art
- 01-29 Burlington, VT - First Unitarian Church
- 01-30 Portland, ME - SPACE Gallery
- 01-31 Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre ^
- 02-02 New York, NY - Lincoln Center's American Songbook
- 02-03 Hoboken, NJ - Maxwell's
- 02-04 New Hope, PA - New Hope Winery
- 02-05 Washington, DC - Black Cat ^
- 02-07 Durham, NC - Duke Performances @ Reynolds Industrial Theatre
- 02-08 Atlanta, GA - The Goat Farm
- 02-10 Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre
- 02-11 Austin, TX - St. Davids Church
* with Tall Firs
^ with Kurt Vile