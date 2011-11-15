Video: Sonic Youth's Last Concert Ever?

Sonic Youth are one of those rare bands whose recent output has equaled or even exceeded the quality of their earlier work. That's why it's even more of a shame that the band may be calling it quits after the recent split between singer Kim Gordon and guitarist/vocalist Thurston Moore, who recently ended a 27-year marriage.

The band's last concert of their scheduled tour was last night Sao Paulo, Brazil, and you can watch the full concert in the form of a YouTube playlist below.

Thurston Moore has also announced a string of solo dates for the end of the year/early next year in support of his most recent album, Demolished Thoughts. Tour dates can be found below the video.

Thurston Moore 2012 Tour Dates

11-20 Easthampton, MA - Flywheel Arts Collective (performing Psychic Hearts)

11-27 Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

11-28 Glasgow, Scotland - The Arches

11-29 Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club

11-30 Manchester, England - The Ritz

12-02 London, England - Union Chapel

12-03 Minehead, England - ATP Festival (performing Psychic Hearts) *

12-04 Cologne, Germany - Week-End Festival

12-05 Berlin, Germany - Volksbuhne

12-06 - Munich, Germany - Munchner Kammerspiele

12-07 Ferrara, Italy - Teatro Comunale

12-08 Rome, Italy - Auditorium Parco della Musica

12-09 Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

12-10 Zurich, Switzerland - Moods / Kilbi Im Exil

12-11 Paris, France - La Gaite Lyrique

12-12 Amsterdam, Netherlands - De Duif

12-13 Ghent, Belgium - Vooruit Concertzaal

01-28 Hartford, CT - Arena Theatre @ Wadsworth Museum of Art

01-29 Burlington, VT - First Unitarian Church

01-30 Portland, ME - SPACE Gallery

01-31 Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre ^

02-02 New York, NY - Lincoln Center's American Songbook

02-03 Hoboken, NJ - Maxwell's

02-04 New Hope, PA - New Hope Winery

02-05 Washington, DC - Black Cat ^

02-07 Durham, NC - Duke Performances @ Reynolds Industrial Theatre

02-08 Atlanta, GA - The Goat Farm

02-10 Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre

02-11 Austin, TX - St. Davids Church

* with Tall Firs

^ with Kurt Vile