Sony Releases 'Cheap Trick: The Complete Epic Albums' Box Set

Sony Music's PopMarket has released Cheap Trick: The Complete Epic Albums, a box set featuring Cheap Trick's 13 albums.

The box includes At Budokan: The Complete Concert, an expanded 2-CD version of Cheap Trick’s breakthrough 1978 live album — plus the rare Found All the Parts EP, the authorized version of Next Position Please and newly mastered versions of One On One, Standing On the Edge, The Doctor, Lap of Luxury and Busted.

Each individual album is sleeved in a replica mini-jacket reproduction of the original album cover art and includes a stand-alone booklet with discographic information and rare photos.

Cheap Trick—The Complete Epic Albums: