Soulfy Recording New Album

With David Kinkade (Borknagar, Arsis, Malevolent Creation) manning the skins, Soulfly have entered a studio in Phoenix, Arizona to record the follow-up to 2010's Omen.

The band have reportedly tapped Chris "Zeuss" Harris to produce the record. "Zeuss" has, among others, produced albums for: Chimaira, Hatebreed, All That Remains, The Acacia Strain, Shadows Fall and Hatebreed.

Kinkade has yet to be confirmed as a full member of the band, although he'll be manning the skins for the recording after the departure of longtime Soulfly drummer Joe Nunez earlier this year.