Grunge legends Soundgarden have announced King Animal as the title of their forthcoming sixth studio album.

"It re-establishes that we still rock, we're still heavy, and we're still a little weird," guitarist Kim Thayil recently told Rolling Stone.

The follow-up to 1996's Down on the Upside (buy on iTunes) is slated for a November 13 release.

Listen to a sample of "Worse Dreams" from King Animal: