Soundgarden Post Studio Footage from "Live to Rise" Recording Session

Soundgarden have just posted a brief clip featuring footage of the band in the studio recording their new song, "Live to Rise." Watch it below.

"Live to Rise" is the band's first new song in more than 15 years and was written specifically for the upcoming Avengers Assemble movie. It will be featured on the movie's soundtrack, which is out May 1 on Hollywood Records, but the band are also giving away a free download of the track via iTunes here.

The song will not, however, be featured on Soundgarden's upcoming new album, which is tentatively expected out this fall.