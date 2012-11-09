Soundgarden Premiere "Been Away Too Long" Music Video, Announce 2013 Tour Dates

Returning grunge-kings Soundgarden have just release the official music video for their new single, "Been Away Too Long." Watch it below.

Soungarden will release their first album of all-new material in fifteen years, King Animal, next Tuesday, November 13. The album was born out of jam sessions that took place when the band regrouped in 2010 for a handful of live dates.

"If you get the four of us in a room together, we're not just going to whip out 'Outshined,'" guitarist Kim Thayil told Guitar World recently. "We're more inclined to plug in and start pulling out some new riffs."

For more on King Animal and the secrets behind Thayil's bizarre arsenal of tunings, check out the Holiday 2012 issue of Guitar World, available now in our online store.

The band already announced a slate of North American tour dates for 2013. Check out the full tour itinerary below.

Soundgarden 2013 Tour Dates