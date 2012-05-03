Soundgarden Premiere "Live to Rise" Music Video

Soundgarden's first new song in 15 years now has a video, as the band premiered a new clip for "Live to Rise" earlier this morning. You can check out the music video — which features scenes from the upcoming Avengers movie — below.

"Live to Rise" will not appear on Soundgarden's upcoming new album as the band wrote the track for the film. The Avengers Assemble soundtrack — which also features Scott Weiland, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch and Black Veil Brides — is out now on Hollywood Records.

Soundgarden are still eyeing a tentative fall release date for their as-yet-untitled follow-up to 1996's Down on the Upside.